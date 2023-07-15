Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Oakland, California – After the city council defunded the Oakland Police Department by 20 m million dollars in 2019, it appears that their negligence has caught up to them. After an uptick in home invasion robberies in including the Laurel, North Hills, Joaquin Miller, and the San Antonio neighborhoods, the city is telling residents to install security cameras and reinforce their doors.

“In recent cases, armed individuals forcibly entered the residences by kicking in doors, threatening the victims, and taking the victim’s personal belongings before fleeing the residence,” OPD wrote.

Oakland police officers are still investigating the home invasions, and OPD did not say if any arrests have been made. In response to the crime wave, the Oakland Police Department released tips residents can use to make their homes safer, and reduce the risk of a break-in.

“Ensure all doors and windows are properly secured. Consider reinforcing doors with a security bar or a door brace.”

Install a home security system with motion detection, surveillance cameras, and alarms.

“Trim hedges and shrubs around entry points to eliminate potential hiding spots.”

“Do not open your door to strangers without verifying their identity.”

“Join or initiate a neighborhood watch program in your community.”

Use outdoor lighting with motion sensors.

“Create an emergency plan to include a safe meeting point.”

