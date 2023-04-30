Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

You won’t see it in the mainstream media because they have blood on their hands with their endorsement of the wacky idea of “defunding” the police but as usual, Americans can actually get news from the international media. While it took the Daily Mail to release the body camera footage from George Floyd, it took The Guardian to report on a study that shows more police officers equals less crime.

A peer reviewed study titled “Safety in Police Numbers: Evidence of Police Effectiveness from Federal COPS Grant Applications,” took a look at the American cities that received additional police officers and found that crime reduced.

Specifically, the study showed that a 10% increase in police numbers reduced violent crime by 13% and property crime by 7%. This happens without higher arrest rates for such crimes, suggesting the impact is via deterrence (there is an increase in arrest rates for less serious crimes).

We don’t say that those advocating and implementing a reduction in law enforcement are guilty without cause.

The study was published in 2018, well before the American media and their accompanying politicians collectively list their mind and created an environment where violent crime rose to record numbers.

