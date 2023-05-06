Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Travis Yates, the CEO of the Courageous Police Leadership Alliance, recently appeared one the Joe Page Show and called out woke politics that are hurting the safety of Americans. He explains how we can take back America’s streets from violent criminals.

“The goal of police was to reduce crime and make our streets safer. Today, it’s entirely different,” explained Yates.

“There’s a serious problem in our cities. What’s going on?” asked Joe Pags.

“People just don’t want to be police officers in Blue Cities anymore,” said Yates.

“The American people are being duped. The media are slow playing this. It’s a terrible time for law enforcement,” he added.

Watch the exchange below:

Dr. Travis Yates is a commander with a large municipal police department and author of “The Courageous Police Leader: A Survival Guide for Combating Cowards, Chaos & Lies.” His risk management and leadership seminars have been taught to thousands of professionals across the world. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy with a Doctorate Degree in Strategic Leadership and the CEO of the Courageous Police Leadership Alliance.