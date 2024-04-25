Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A fight reportedly occurred among Secret Service agents Monday morning at Joint Base Andrews just outside of Washington, D.C. Part of the storyline includes a concern over the highly controversial DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) incorporated in the hiring process of the individual agent who had to be restrained.

An armed Secret Service agent who was part of the protective detail for Vice President Kamala Harris scuffled with other agents at Andrews, the Washington Examiner reported.

Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service Chief of Communications, offered a summary of the incident, which he decsribed as a “medical matter.”

“At approximately 9 a.m. April 22, a U.S. Secret Service special agent supporting the vice president’s departure from Joint Base Andrews began displaying behavior their colleagues found distressing. The agent was removed from their assignment while medical personnel were summoned,” he said.

“The vice president was at the Naval Observatory when this incident occurred, and there was no impact on her departure from Joint Base Andrews,” Guglielmi noted. “The U.S. Secret Service takes the safety and health of our employees very seriously. As this was a medical matter, we will not disclose any further details.”

A Secret Service agent on Kamala Harris detail fought, punched superior officer, gun restrained. DEI concerns raised. Agent named withheld. https://t.co/JpbZMbryti — The America One News (@am1_news) April 24, 2024

The Examiner did not cite a source while reporting the agent who had to be restrained “became aggressive with other agents.”

“When the special agent in charge and a detail shift supervisor attempted to calm the agent, a physical altercation ensued. The agent was handcuffed before being withdrawn from service for medical assessment,” the report said.

BREAKING: Sources within the Secret Service community tell me the agent assigned to VP Kamala Harris was armed during the fight – that the gun was secured in the agent's holster until other agents physically restrained the agent and took the gun from the agent's possession.

I'm… https://t.co/kxLLOlFy4b — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) April 24, 2024

Other details: Sources say the agent in question was acted erratically upon showing up for a traveling shift at Joint Base Andrews. The agent ended up tackling the Senior Agent in Charge of the VP detail, got on top of him and started punching him. At this point, I'm told, the… — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) April 24, 2024

Journalist Susan Crabtree offered additional details in a post on social media, according to The Western Journal.

“Sources within the Secret Service community tell me the agent assigned to VP Kamala Harris was armed during the fight – that the gun was secured in the agent’s holster until other agents physically restrained the agent and took the gun from the agent’s possession,” she wrote.

In her report, Crabtree highlighted internal “DEI concerns” over the encounter.

“I’m also told there are DEI concerns among the USSS community about the hiring of this agent. Other agents and officers within the USSS are asking questions about the agent’s hiring process, whether the USSS did enough to look into the agent’s background and monitor the agent’s mental well-being because there have been widespread concerns about other strange behavior before this incident,” Crabtree reported.

The agent has not been publicly identified. It’s unclear what action will be taken by the Secret Service.