Two U.S. Secret Service agents are in hot water for their involvement in an off-duty alcohol-related incident in South Korea ahead of President Biden’s arrival.

The two unnamed agents are on their way back to Washington, D.C. where they will face disciplinary action, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News.

The agents were in South Korea ahead of the president’s trip working on logistical aspects of the mission.

“The Secret Service is aware of an off-duty incident involving two employees which may constitute potential policy violations,” USSS chief spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the news outlet. “We have very strict protocols and policies for all employees and we hold ourselves to the highest professional standards.”

One of the agents was interviewed by authorities following an encounter with a cab driver. No charges have been filed.

Guglielmi said there was “no impact” on Biden’s trips and that both agents have been placed on administrative leave.