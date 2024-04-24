Small town South Carolina police chief arrested for soliciting prostitution

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. – A small town police chief in South Carolina was among 10 people arrested during a prostitution sting operation on Tuesday in Horry County, according to authorities.

Quentin Robinson, 41, who has been the chief of the Atlantic Beach Police Department since 2017, was taken into custody and charged with first-offense soliciting prostitution, WMBF News reported.

Robinson and nine other men were arrested during a joint investigation by four law enforcement agencies at a hotel on 21st Avenue North in the Myrtle Beach area.

The Horry County Police Department issued the following press statement:

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, Horry County Police Department, Myrtle Beach Police Department, South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and Horry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint prostitution operation at a local hotel. During the operation, each subject engaged with an undercover operative online and agreed to meet to exchange money for sexual favors. Upon each subject’s arrival to the hotel room, money was exchanged. At that time, law enforcement officers made their presence known, and each subject was subsequently arrested and charged.

According to the arrest report, Robinson paid $120 in exchange for sex, WMBF News reported. Atlantic Beach Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum released the following statement: We just found out and don’t have all of the details involving the arrest of Chief Robinson at this time, but if the charges are true, he will be placed on administrative leave with pay pending a full investigation. In terms of the reasons for his arrest, and under our personnel policy, will be given due process and evaluate the circumstances around his arrest. At this time, the Town of Atlantic Beach will have an officer next in command taking charge of the police department, and we assure the community that the town remains strong and safe in this police protection and services. Robinson posted a bond of $500 and was released from custody Wednesday morning, according to court records. The historic four-block town of Atlantic Beach is known as “The Black Pearl.” It has a population of approximately 334 people with a four-person police department. Most of the land surrounding the town was annexed into the city of North Myrtle Beach.