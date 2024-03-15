Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Boeing whistleblower John Barnett was found dead on March 9 from what authorities initially called a “self-inflicted” gunshot wound, Law Officer reported earlier this week. A close friend says she does not believe he died by suicide based upon prior comments he made noting his potential demise.

Barnett, 62, worked for Boeing for more than three decades before he retired in 2017. Beginning in 2010, he specialized as a quality control manager at the North Charleston plant making the 787 Dreamliner.

Barnett raised safety concerns at the airline’s factories and provided his first deposition in a lawsuit against Boeing just days before he was found dead in a hotel parking lot. His body was discovered when he mysteriously failed to show up for a second session of testimony.

A close family friend, who only wants to be identified as Jennifer, told ABC 4 that once he began speaking out about safety concerns with the airplane giant, he apparently feared for his own safety, saying, “if anything happens, it’s not suicide.”

As a result, Jennifer said, “I know that he did not commit suicide. There’s no way.”

Barnett’s attorney, Brian Knowles, is also highly suspicious. He told TMZ that he has serious doubts regarding the circumstances surrounding his client’s death, and called the self-inflicted gunshot “alleged.”

“Today is a tragic day,” Knowles told Corporate Crime Reporter on Saturday, March 9. “John had been back and forth for quite some time getting prepared. The defense examined him for their allowed seven hours under the rules on Thursday.”

Barnett had talked about this exact scenario playing out after he began making public allegations regarding compromises in Boeing-related safety concerns following his retirement, the Post Millennial reported.

“He wasn’t concerned about [his own] safety because I asked him,” Jennifer said. “I said, ‘Aren’t you scared?’ And he said, ‘No, I ain’t scared, but if anything happens to me, it’s not suicide.’”

Jennifer said the conversation included the former quality control manager discussing his upcoming deposition in Charleston where he ultimately died.

“I know that he did not commit suicide. There’s no way. He loved life too much. He loved his family too much. He loved his brothers too much to put them through what they’re going through right now,” Jennifer emphasized.

Jennifer last saw Barnett at her father’s funeral in late February where served as one of the pallbearers. She believes someone “didn’t like what he had to say” and wanted to “shut him up.”

“That’s why they made it look like a suicide,” Jennifer concluded.