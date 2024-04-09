Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man accused of murdering two people in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being located by police in West Virginia.

Dennis Rahuba, 50, was wanted for the shooting deaths of a man and woman inside a residence in the 1300 block of Great Oak Drive in Scott Township, Pennsylvania just before 3 a.m. Monday, WPXI reported.

The two victims were later identified as Christy Reeves, 50, and William Rabatin, 53. According to investigators, the double homicide was domestic related, and Rahuba was quickly identified as the gunman.

“We learned that the female victim and the male suspect were involved in a long-term relationship and that relationship was coming to a close and the female victim and male victim started a new relationship,” said Lt. Venerando Costa of the Allegheny County Police Department.

After shooting the victims, Rahuba called both his sons and they each subsequently called 911, authorities said, according to WPXI.

“One female detective who’s also a negotiator for our department contacted him (Rahuba) and began speaking to him on the phone,” Costa said.

On Monday at about 6 a.m., 911 dispatchers were notified that Rehuba was possibly traveling on I-79 toward Charleston, West Virginia.

Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect’s vehicle on a highway in Charleston just prior to 7 a.m.

Law enforcement officers from several agencies engaged in a high risk car stop, while also shutting down the interstate.

As deputies ordered Rahuba to exit his vehicle and surrender, a single gunshot was detected, the Kanawha County Sherrif’s Office said.

A SWAT team approached the vehicle and discovered Rahuba was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, WPXI reported.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Allegheny County Police Department along with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.