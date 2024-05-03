Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BUTLER, Pa. – A nurse in Pennsylvania who was called “evil personified” for administering lethal or potentially lethal doses of insulin to a great number of patients pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and other charges Thursday. She was subsequently given a prison sentence that will ensure she dies while incarcerated.

During a hearing in Butler, Pennsylvania, Heather Pressdee, 41, acknowledged that she played a role in the deaths of no fewer than 17 patients who resided in five different health care facilities spread out over four counties between 2020 and 2023. She could have faced the death penalty (that has not been used in Pennsylvania since 1999), but pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and 19 counts of attempted murder. As a result, she was given three consecutive life sentences and another consecutive term of 380-760 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

Ages of 22 victims in the case ranged from 43- to 104-years-old, the New York Post reported.

Pressdee was frequently questioned by coworkers regarding her conduct. Peers said the nurse oftentimes showed contempt for her patients and made degrading comments about them, authorities noted.

The defendant had a history of being “disciplined for abusive behavior towards patients and/or staff at each facility resulting in her resigning or being terminated,” prosecutors said in court documents.

Pressdee replied with one word responses to most questions as she entered her pleas. Her attorney asked why she was pleading guilty. She simply said, “Because I am guilty.”

Prosecutors noted that some of the killer nurse’s victims were elderly or very ill, yet none were ready to die.

During victim impact statements on Thursday, some who spoke in court chastised Pressdee for wrongly trying to play God.

Pressdee failed to look in the direction of speakers making a statement to the court, even when one individual shouted an unspecified expletive at her, which led people in the gallery to break into applause, according to news reports.

Another speaker declared, “She is not sick. She is not insane. She is evil personified. … I looked into the face of Satan myself the morning she killed my father.”

According to prosecutors, Pressdee dosed 22 patients with excessive amounts of insulin, including some who weren’t diabetic, during overnight shifts when staffing was low and emergencies wouldn’t necessarily trigger immediate hospitalization, the New York Post reported.

However, most of the patients did not survive the surge of insulin, dying some time later.

