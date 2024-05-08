Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A body was found in the home of a suspect who is accused of pulling a gun and trying to shoot a pastor at a church service in Pennsylvania on Sunday. The terrifying ordeal was caught on a live-stream broadcast as a man jumped into action and took the would-be shooter to the ground, Law Officer reported earlier in the week.

Now, the gunman who was identified as 26-year-old Bernard Polite, has been charged with murdering his cousin, 56-year-old Derek Polite, according to the New York Post.

The gun wielding man was already facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder, after trying to shoot Pastor Glenn Germany at the Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock on Sunday, officials said.

Relatives discovered the body of Derek Polite at his home just a short distance from the church after witnessing the alarming video of Bernard Polite reportedly trying to shoot the pastor, Allegheny County police said.

“He pulled the gun; it clicked,” the pastor later told WPXI. “God jammed the gun so the bullet didn’t come out.”

In a statement, law enforcement authorities said, “After witnessing reports of [the church] incident, family members of Derek Polite went to his residence in the 500 block of Stokes Avenue to check on his wellbeing and discovered him deceased inside.”

“Through witness interviews, detectives learned Bernard Polite was seen pacing outside the residence the morning of May 5, and later a neighbor reported hearing a noise which could have been a gunshot at approximately 10:00 am.”

Ballistics on the bullet that killed Derek Polite matched the firearm seized from Bernard Polite following the church ordeal, police confirmed.