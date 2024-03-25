South Carolina man wanted in double homicide found dead at state park

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MAULDIN, S.C. – A South Carolina man was found dead after officials say he was wanted for a double homicide involving his estranged wife and her friend during an argument that turned deadly.

Park Rangers located the vehicle of Christopher Minor, 50, at Baker Creek State Park in McCormick County. Upon searching the area they found his body lying by Lake Thurmond with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Mauldin Police Department.

Police said Mariellen Minor, 41, was killed by her estranged husband, Christopher, on Saturday at about 6 p.m. The woman drove to pick up two children shared by the couple from Arbors at Brookfield Apartments, where the man lived, according to police.

Mariellen’s friend, Kim Melissa Thrift, 52, was also shot to death during the incident, law enforcement officials said. Mariellen was living with Thrift in Greenville County while estranged from her husband, FOX Carolina reported.

Chief George Miller of the Mauldin Police Department said Mariellen was discovered lying next to a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds and Thrift was located inside the vehicle they arrived in, reported FOX.

The chief also said the double murder took place with witnesses present and cell phones recording the shooting. It’s unclear if the couple’s children were among those who witnessed the killings.

Police quickly issued an alert looking for Christopher, who was last seen to drive a white Cadillac. He was wanted for two counts of murder as well as firearms violations when authorities found him deceased.