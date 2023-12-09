Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Phoenix, Arizona – The Phoenix Police Department is suffering from a massive staffing issue and a recent employee survey reveals that if the DOJ implements a Consent Decree, that city may well turn into ‘The Purge’ with massive resignations. Ther employee survey showed that if a consent decree was implemented, 66% of the employees would consider retirement or resignation with 13% saying that they would absolutely leave immediately.

That would put Phoenix down over 40% in staffing and historically, recruiting never returns to an agency after the DOJ set up shop.

One group is prepared to help Phoenix officers.

This week, the website, SAVE PHX, which has been informing the public about the dangers of consent decrees announced that if a consent decree happens, “there will be no more fighting left to do…” The site cites the historical nature of the damages done to communities and agencies after the implementation of a consent decree and vowed to help Phoenix officers find another job.

“Cities across the nation have found out the hard way that they should not have agreed to a consent decree but it’s too late. Once the paperwork is signed, they will never get out of it and they will be forced to watch the slow to rapid decline of their community…If the politicians make the decision to destroy Phoenix we will immediately implement a campaign to make sure that our police officers find another home.”

The site says that recruiting agencies had already contacted them and other agencies were waiting for the word to visit the city in an effort to take officers to a better place.

“We have been contacted by a few recruiting agencies that are working for various police departments and they plan to visit Phoenix if a consent decree is signed. We have also had several police agencies contact us and they see a tremendous benefit in talking with Phoenix officers.”

According to the site, “What could be disaster for Phoenix would be game on for other agencies.”

The site claims that they are working on a dedicated page devoted to helping officers find another agency and coordinating testing, etc. for other agencies and it will launch the day the consent decree is signed by the politicians.

Editors Note: We applaud the efforts by SAVE PHX, and count us in. DOJ Consent Decrees have been one of the most destructive tools to local law enforcement in three decades and you can look no further than the crime rates in those cities to understand that. The idea to help officers find another agency, where leadership is not weak, appeals to us and our team plans to assist the effort not only in Phoenix but other cities as well.