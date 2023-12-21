Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PHOENIX – An Arizona man reportedly became so angry following a parking dispute that he kicked down the door to an apartment and fatally shot a woman in front of children who were present, according to authorities.

On, Thursday, Dec. 14, at about 9 p.m., officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded to the 1300 block of East Mohave Street. Upon arrival, they located Edith Rivas, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead, Phoenix Police said in a news release.

Hours later, detectives arrested Gary Parohinog, 34, on a first-degree murder charge. He was subsequently booked at the Maricopa Jail where he’s being held without bond.

Investigation revealed that Parohinog became angered at Rivas for parking her car in the driveway of their apartment complex, blocking his car, Law&Crime reported, citing a probable cause affidavit.

While inside Rivas’ apartment, Parohinog told her to move her car. As a result, an argument occurred and the suspect pulled out a small handgun. Rivas made an effort to deflect the firearm away as Parohinog discharged the weapon, striking the woman in the upper left shoulder, according to the affidavit.

Parohinog then pulled out another gun and fired it, but the weapon jammed, investigators said in court documents. The man then left the apartment. Rivas yelled at told her roommate to call the police as the roommate also locked the door.

However, Parohinog returned within minutes and reportedly kicked open the locked door. The gunman snatched the roommate’s phone as she was trying to call 911 and threw it on the ground, shattering it in the process.

The gunman then walked into Rivas’ room and shot her in the chest. Children were “within feet” of the shooting, Law&Crime reported, citing a probable cause affidavit, although it’s unclear whose children they were.

Parohinog fled the scene in a car prior to the arrival of police. He allegedly struck multiple vehicles as he raced away.

Detectives worked through the night and were finally able to make contact with Parohinog and arrest him. During an interview, the man reportedly confessed to shooting Rivas. He said the hostility stemmed “from a long-standing feeling of despise towards the victim.”

Parohinog had recently served five years in prison for armed robbery, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm within city limits. He was released from prison last February, according to records from the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry.

Parohinog was scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday.

