WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. – A Georgia prison inmate doused a correctional officer with pepper spray and then charged toward a second officer before he was fatally shot at a hospital Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

Jacob Henson, 31, was identified as the deceased prison inmate. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released the following details:

The preliminary investigation indicates on April 23, 2024, at about 8:45 p.m., police received a 911 call about a shooting at Washington County Regional Medical Center located at 610 Sparta Road, Sandersville, Washington County, Georgia. Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) officers were at Washington County Regional Medical Center with Henson, who was an inmate. Henson was being treated for injuries related to a separate incident in which he was stabbed during a fight that happened earlier in the day at Washington State Prison. While being treated, a GDC officer and Henson were in a fight. Henson overpowered the officer and grabbed the officer’s OC canister. During the fight, the OC spray incapacitated the officer. Henson grabbed the OC canister and then proceeded to confront the second officer with the OC canister in hand. Henson sprayed the OC spray while advancing towards the second officer. The officer fired her gun, hitting Henson. Henson was pronounced dead on scene.

Jacob Henson was fatally shot at a Georgia hospital after dousing a correctional officer with pepper spray. (GDC)

GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting (OIS) and also probing the earlier incident where Henson was stabbed inside the prison complex, the New York Post reported.

“Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review,” the agency said.

In 2019, Henson pleaded guilty to 25 criminal counts related to “vehicle thefts and criminal acts that he committed during the summer of 2018.” He was subsequently sentenced to serve 8 years in prison, the Cherokee County District Attorney’s previously said. He was also required to serve another 12 years of probation following his incarceration.

