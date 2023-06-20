Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. – A woman who worked as a school administrator in Georgia last week acknowledged raping a 15-year-old student while also hosting an alcohol-fueled party for teens as she pleaded guilty to her crimes.

Rachelle Louise Terry, 43, was employed as the director of federal programs and enrollment with the Murray County School District. Last Wednesday the former school administrator pleaded guilty to several crimes, including statutory rape, sexual exploitation of children, tampering with evidence, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and furnishing alcohol to minors, Law&Crime reported.

Terry was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Scott Minter to serve three years in a Georgia Department of Corrections facility plus an additional 12 years of probation once her incarceration is finished.

“Additionally, part of negotiated plea included multiple special conditions imposed on sex offense cases which include no contact with children under 18, no alcohol, a curfew, and no internet access or social media use,” the DA’s office wrote in an email to WST-TV.

The now convicted woman hosted a boozefest Halloween party last year where she had been involved in a “sexual relationship” with a student.

According to the Daily Citizen, investigators obtained videos and photos from the cellphones of underage students who attended the party after their parents consented to allow law enforcement officials to search the devices. The queries reportedly turned up digital evidence of Terry having sex with a 15-year-old student in the Murray County School District.

Terry initially denied the allegations while investigators later discovered she had purchased software used to completely erase data on her cellphone, permanently deleting all of the content from the device, WST reported.

Nevertheless, the 15-year-old male student was interviewed by a forensic investigator with the Children’s Advocacy Center-Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit. The teen reportedly confirmed messages between the two and media from his conversations with Terry were accurate and that he and Terry had engaged in sexual behavior with each other, Law&Crime reported.

Terry will be required to register as a sex offender upon her release from prison.

