CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — At least three officers from multiple police departments were shot during a car chase in Georgia early Monday morning that left one suspect dead and another in custody, authorities said.

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Captain Brandon Dawson told reporters at a press briefing that the incident began at about 3:30 a.m. at April 12 when a trooper caught a Nissan going 111 mph on Interstate 20.

Capt. Dawson said the trooper initiated a traffic stop on the Nissan and the driver stopped, but then drove away as the trooper approached the vehicle.

As the state trooper followed the suspects, a passenger in the car opened fire and struck the patrol car, disabling it, Dawson said.

After they were notified by state troopers, Carrollton police officers then joined the car chase, Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards said, NBC News reported. At one point, a passenger fired rounds into the patrol car, hitting an officer who then lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole, Richards said.

Villa Rice police officers then pursued the suspects down a side road, Villa Rica Police Chief Michael Mansour said. The suspect opened fire again, striking one officer twice, Mansour said.

A deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was also shot in the arm, Sheriff Terry Langley said.

One suspect was killed and the other was taken into custody “after a negotiation,” Langley said. The suspect is being held at Carroll County jail.

The names of the suspects were not immediately identified, but authorities identified the three injured officers as Jay Rapetto of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office; Rob Holloway of the Carrollton Police Department; and Chase Gordy of the Villa Rica Police Department.

Authorities said all wounded officers were taken to the hospital for their injuries. It was unclear how severe their injuries were and what their conditions were, NBC reported.

At the request of the Georgia State Patrol + the Carrollton Police Department, our agents have responded to an OIS in Carroll County. We are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/pajKi2iP7m — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) April 12, 2021

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said early Monday it was called to investigate the shooting. By 8:30 a.m. authorities said there was no threat to the public.

Carroll County is about 50 miles west of Atlanta.