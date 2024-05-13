Gunman accused of murdering Ohio police officer found dead

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

EUCLID, Ohio — Flags in Ohio have been lowered to half-staff as a police officer was killed in the line of duty and the gunman believed to be responsible for his death was found dead, authorities said Sunday evening.

Officer Jacob Derbin, 23, of the Euclid Police Department, was shot and killed Saturday night while investigating a disturbance complaint. He was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, FOX 8 Cleveland reported.

Deshawn Vaughn, 24, is the suspect in the murder of Officer Derbin. He was found dead Sunday afternoon in Shaker Heights.

The incident began when officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of East 211th Street for a disturbance around 9:56 p.m. Saturday. While police were investigating, a gunman ambushed Derbin, striking him with gunfire, according to officials with the Euclid Police Department.

Derbin was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities identified Vaughn as the gunman. He has a violent criminal history and was posting on his social media about the shooting Saturday night and throughout the day on Sunday.

During the manhunt for the accused killer, a SWAT situation developed near the intersection of Chagrin Blvd. and Lee Road early Sunday afternoon. The standoff concluded by 7 p.m. when the suspect was found dead.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office said that Vaughn shot at drones and was unwilling to surrender, 19 News reported.

Law enforcement officials from EPD and the Marshals Office did not disclose if gunfire was exchanged between the gunman and police agencies. However, Vaughn was found dead in the apartment complex during the standoff.

Police said the suspect was heavily armed, but a cause of death was not revealed.

Sunday evening, EPD released more information regarding the shooting. Officials said a woman first called police saying the father of her child was threatening to “harm her and her mother.”

Responding officers spoke with the woman who said the suspect was likely nearby. The ambush occurred in the backyard of the residence. No other officers were injured in the shooting and the suspect fled from the scene as officers returned fire.

An investigation is underway by Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer told FOX 8 that Officer Derbin was an “incredible” person and the entire department is “devastated.”

Derbin, who was also a military veteran, joined EPD on July 24, 2023, according to a news release.

23 YO EUCLID OHIO POLICE OFFICER/VETERAN SHOT & KILLED. LAWLESSNESS CONTINUES. (1st photo his fiancé- 2nd his Mom) The Officer killed LODD last night is 23-year-old Jacob Derbin. He was on the job for less than two years. @Euclid_PD #murder #police #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/RLtBQ7vM5U — FirefighterCloseCall (@TheSecretList) May 12, 2024

“During his [Officer Derbin’s] brief time with the department, he served the residents and business owners of Euclid, as well as his fellow Officers with dedication, honor, and professionalism,” Captain Mitch Houser said. “His kind heart and enormous smile were infectious. The world was a better place with him in it and he will be desperately missed by all who knew him.”

The Euclid Police Department said Derbin’s father is also an officer with the agency.

According to his wedding website, the fallen officer was expected to get married on July 27 of this year.

“The Euclid Police Department asks that you keep the fallen Officer, his family, loved ones, and our agency in your thoughts and prayers,” according to a statement from police.

