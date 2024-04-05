Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HAMILTON, Ohio – A man living in Ohio who is an illegal immigrant from Mexico and has nearly a dozen arrests along with eight deportations, was taken into custody for murder, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Fermin Garcia-Gutierrez, 46, is being held at the Butler County Jail on charges of aggravated murder (premeditated), using weapons while intoxicated, carrying concealed weapons, possession of drugs and obstructing official business, Fox 19 reported, citing jail records.

On Monday shortly after 2:30 p.m., police received a 911 call and responding officers discovered a man’s body in the 1100 block of S. 13th Street in Hamilton, a city about 20 miles north of Cincinnati.

Investigators determined Garcia-Gutierrez was responsible for the homicide and he was subsequently taken into custody. Further details were not immediately provided.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said Garcia-Gutierrez has a lengthy arrest record that dates back to 2001.

“He’s been in our jail 11 times, he had (used) seven different names, he had (used) three different birthdates, he’d been to prison three times, he’s been deported eight times, and what I said was he had over 20 charges in 20 years,” Sheriff Jones highlighted.

SHERIFF JONES PRESS CONFERENCE

Jones also noted that Garcia-Gutierrez is a gang member and has had weapons charges while being housed in the county jail.

“Who knows how many people this guy has been involved in and has killed? Here in the United States, in our jail, he’s had two or three weapons charges, he’s had domestic violence [charges]… driving while intoxicated,” Jones said. “We don’t know how many he’s killed in Mexico.”

Yet what we do know is the criminal defendant has been charged with “aggravated murder” in Hamilton, the sheriff said.

“That person would be alive today, and if you don’t think that it’s affecting you in Butler County, Ohio, we’re all border states; we’re all border counties. It’s here, and we could go on and on,” Jones exclaimed.

The sheriff said they have seen nearly 1,000 illegal aliens facing state charges in their jail since July 2021, Fox reported.

“Our border is broken, and these individuals are the cause of it,” Jones said, pointing to photographs of President Biden, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico. “He actually doesn’t run Mexico, it’s the drug cartel,” Jones said. “We’ve got to stop this border invasion, it’s killing us and its killing innocent people.”