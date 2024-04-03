Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The migrant TikToker from Venezuela who mocked America and thanked “Papa Biden” for handouts on social media while encouraging illegal immigrants to squat in the homes of US citizens, is now facing potential federal charges for weapons-related violations, according to the New York Post.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have been in contact with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials regarding 27-year-old Leonel Moreno. The agency is reviewing evidence and considering pursuing charges against the pompous, opportunistic Venezuelan, according to an internal federal document reviewed by the news outlet.

Though specific charges remain undetermined, sources said they would likely be pursued under a section of the gun control act which prohibits individuals on parole from possessing, shipping, transporting or receiving any firearm or ammunition.

( Leonel Moreno/Instagram)

In a statement last Friday, ICE said Moreno was caught by the agency’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) team in Gahanna, a city in suburban Columbus, Ohio, Law Officer reported.

“Leonel Moreno is an unlawfully present citizen of Venezuela, who illegally entered the country April 23, 2022,” the statement read. “Moreno was placed into the ATD [Alternatives to Detention] program by Border Patrol and was told to report to Enforcement and Removal Operations office within 60 days of arriving at his destination.”

“Moreno did not report as required,” ICE noted. “On March 29, 2024, Moreno was arrested in Gahanna, Ohio by officers with ERO Detroit’s Columbus office and is currently detained pending further immigration proceedings.”

Leonel Moreno ( ICE)

John Fabbricatore is a former ICE field office director for the agency in Denver. He told the New York Post that any possible further charges would “escalate” the case against the TikTok influencer and potentially allow authorities to keep him in custody longer.

If ATF were to pursue weapons charges, the agency would have to obtain an arrest warrant “mandating” Moreno to appear before a magistrate judge, Fabbricatore noted. Consequently, he would be transferred into the custody of the US Marshals to facilitate the process.

Moreno remains in custody at the Geauga County Jail in Ohio where he is being held on behalf of ICE.

“Charges under [Gun Control Act section] 922.g are a serious matter and can result in significant legal consequences for Moreno. This should be a warning to any illegal aliens that possessing a firearm unlawfully will result in criminal charges and hopefully lead to a conviction,” Fabbricatore, who is also running for Congress in Colorado’s sixth district, said.

(Leonel Moreno/Instagram)

Moreno was pictured in multiple social media posts displaying firearms. In one particular Instagram post, he asked his followers, “Which do you like best?”

“If you want a gun you can buy them in stores,” he said in another post.

The Venezuelan also mocked American generosity and bragged about living for free while buying supplies for his 1-year-old daughter with food stamps.

“I don’t like to work,” he told his followers. “Boys, in the U.S. there are a million tricks, a million things to do.”

In a YouTube video from his wife’s hospital room after she gave birth, he told his viewers that they paid nothing for the medical service, and thanked “Papa Biden” for footing the bill.

In yet another social media post, he fanned out handfuls of U.S. currency as he claimed to be the recipient of $350 per week, courtesy of the U.S. government.

(Leonel Moreno/Instagram)

“Thank God I already have my license,” he said in another post, further demonstrating the foolish policies of the America left.

It remains unclear what authorities seized from his hotel room when he was ultimately arrested.

Former ATF Special Agent Peter Forcelli told The Post that the feds are likely seeking to pursue charges against Moreno since he’s in the country illegally and in possession of a firearm that was transported across state lines.

“Based on the fact that he’s advocating going into people’s homes and taking them over is incredibly concerning,” Forcelli noted.

Officially, ATF told The Post it can’t “confirm or deny information about potential or ongoing investigations.”

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...