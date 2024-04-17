Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BOSTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested four accused child rapists and one MS-13 gang member in Boston after local officials failed to hold them based upon ICE detainer requests, according to a report.

Bill Melugin, a correspondent with Fox News, spoke with an ICE agent involved in the arrests on Monday. The federal agent said, “That’s everyday up here in Boston. Those are the public safety threats we’d really like to get off the street.”

Melugin reported, “All of those arrests you just saw happen are because local authorities ignored their detainer requests to keep these guys in custody due to sanctuary policies.”

The moment of this alleged child rapist’s arrest while we were with ICE Boston. He was their fourth alleged child rapist arrest of the morning.

All had been released by local jurisdictions who refused to cooperate with ICE. pic.twitter.com/JYEVxWbchi — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 16, 2024

ICE said all of the suspects will remain in federal custody until their local charges are resolved. Once that takes place, ICE will seek to deport “every single one of them,” Melugin noted.