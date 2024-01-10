BOSTON — The City of Boston has reached a $2.4 million settlement in a lawsuit with a police commander who accused the department of gender discrimination, her lawyer announced on Wednesday.
Beth Donovan was the first woman to reach the rank of deputy superintendent of the police department’s Bureau of Field Services. However, she was demoted from the high ranking position to sergeant in September 2018, reported The Herald-Palladium
Donovan’s attorney, Nick Carter, said her troubles began and a demotion soon followed after she lodged a complaint that initiated an internal affairs investigation.
In June of 2017, Donovan called 911 when a high school graduation party was held at the home of her neighbor and fellow officer Lt. Richard Driscoll, the Daily Mail reported.
According to court filings, Donovan complained to Driscoll and his wife about the noise level as well as people urinating on her lawn. Driscoll reportedly tossed a beer can at her and replied with profanities when she asked the couple to get the party and their guests under control.
While alleging that Driscoll was highly intoxicated during the encounter, Donovan also said he followed her home and pushed against her front door.
After she initiated an internal affairs investigation against the lieutenant, she alleges acts of retaliation, according to the court documents. The retaliation included circulated rumors that she has a drinking problem as well as the loss of some of her deputy superintendent responsibilities.
Driscoll’s wife also accused Donovan of using racial slurs in reference to the African American Police Chief.
Donovan was placed on paid administrative leave in May 2018 due to those allegations. She was subsequently demoted to sergeant and returned to work four months later.
Once she filed the lawsuit in federal court in 2020, she was placed on paid medical leave, according to the court records.
Donovan has been kept on administrative leave and medical leave due to injuries sustained as a result of discriminatory and retaliatory treatment, Carter said.
“Beth Donovan took on the Boston Police Department simply to demand fair treatment as a woman leader there. She is pleased with the result and hopes this helps women who remain at the BPD and those who come after,” Carter said in a statement. “Hopefully with Donovan’s case and some of the other women who have recently been successful in suing for discrimination … the BPD will start to change and women won’t be punished for demanding fair and equal treatment.”
As a part of the settlement, Donovan is required to retire from the department, Carter said, adding that a formal agreement was still being drafted, the Daily Mail reported.
The city told The Boston Globe that it wouldn’t comment on the situation until settlement documents had been signed.
In a pre-trial memorandum filed last month, the city of Boston denied the allegations of discrimination, retaliation and a hostile work environment.