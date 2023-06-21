Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BOSTON – Four children living in squalid conditions while being hidden from first responders by men dressed as women were found in an apartment filled with “alcohol, drugs, sex toys,” and a deceased man, according to local authorities.

A crew with the Boston Fire Department was dispatched to an apartment in the Mary Ellen McCormack Housing Development (public housing project) Saturday morning regarding a call about a man who had gone into cardiac arrest. Fire personnel discovered more than a man in a medical crisis, according to an incident report obtained by the Boston Herald.

Men dressed as women all denied to first responders that children were present in the apartment, the Daily Wire reported. Despite their claims, four children were found hidden inside the residence where first responders also came across drugs, alcohol, sex toys, as well as a man who non-responsive.

Fire personnel performed CPR to no avail. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being investigated by the Boston Police Department.

“The apartment was in extremely unsanitary conditions. Approximately 6 adults, who appeared to be males, were seen in the apartment,” first responders wrote in their report, adding that they discovered “four children in the back bedroom being hidden by an adult male from first responders.”

Ages of the children ranged from 5 to 10, according to the Boston Herald. The kids were reportedly suffering from abuse or neglect.

“All of the adult parties were being uncooperative and did not provide helpful information. All adults present denied having children inside the apartment,” first responders wrote.

Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty serves as the Public Safety Chairman on the city council. He was “sickened” by the news.

“This is sickening,” Flaherty said. “I was informed by people at the scene that there were drugs, alcohol, sex toys all around the apartment as well as a dead body on the floor.”

Flaherty told the Boston Herald that the man died of “an apparent overdose” and that a “man wearing a wig” claimed to be the father of the children found in the home.

It is unclear if any adults in the home will be charged with a crime or who took custody of the children.

The Boston City Council will reportedly hold a hearing regarding the incident.