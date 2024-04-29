Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Anthony Gockowski

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. – A large crowd of supporters gathered in the Hennepin County Government Center Monday morning ahead of Trooper Ryan Londregan’s latest court appearance.

“It was absolutely tremendous. I have never seen anything like that before. It was absolutely unprecedented in my career,” Chris Madel, one of Londregan’s attorneys, told Alpha News.

At Monday’s omnibus hearing, Madel argued in favor of holding a probable cause hearing, which would allow both sides to call witnesses and present evidence on whether or not the case should proceed.

He also filed a fourth sworn declaration from a member of the Minnesota State Patrol in defense of Londregan’s actions. Maj. Christopher Erickson states in his declaration that he helped develop the State Patrol’s pursuit and use-of-force policies.

“It is my opinion that Trooper Londregan’s use of deadly force was authorized by MSP Policy and State Statute. A reasonable officer, in the same situation, based upon the totality of the circumstances described above, without the benefit of hindsight, considering the rapidly evolving set of circumstances would have been in fear of great bodily injury or death and would therefore be justified in the use of deadly force,” Erickson says in his 32-page declaration.

Judge Tamara Garcia rejected a motion at the hearing to dismiss Londregan’s second-degree murder charge.

Madel briefly spoke to the press following Monday’s two-hour hearing as a crowd of counter protesters shouted over him.

“They’re under attack and we need to be a force behind them. This needs to stop,” said one woman who was at the courthouse to show her support for Londregan.

Meanwhile, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced that her office has retained Washington, D.C.-based law firm Steptoe LLP to help lead the prosecution after sources said her lead attorney on the case, Josh Larson, asked to be removed.

“Our goal in this case, as in every case, is to achieve a just process and outcome, public transparency, and accountability for the harm that has been caused,” Moriarty said in a press release.

“It is clear this case will be extremely resource intensive and will involve extensive litigation prior to trial. These former federal prosecutors with impeccable credentials will be singularly focused on this case while the rest of our team continues the critical work of prosecuting the high volume of other serious cases that are central to safety in our community.”

In January, Moriarty filed charges against Londregan for second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree manslaughter in connection to the July 2023 death of Ricky Cobb II.

In addition to Erickson, three other police trainers have signed sworn declarations stating that Londregan followed his training during the July traffic stop when Cobb, a convicted felon, ignored police commands and took off in his vehicle, dragging another trooper when Trooper Londregan responded with deadly force.

Moriarty has faced significant public criticism for her handling of the case, which has led to bipartisan calls for the prosecution to be reassigned to the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office.

In court filings, Londregan’s defense team has stated that a use-of-force expert hired by Moriarty’s office to review the case described Londregan’s actions as “reasonable.”

Londregan’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 15.

