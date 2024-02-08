Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

VERSAILLES, Ohio — An inattentive truck driver stopped his rig on a railroad crossing Wednesday morning in the Village of Versailles, Ohio. Once the trucker realized his error he had to run for safety as a speeding train approached and smashed into the 18-wheeler, turning the cab into a pile of debris, WDTN reported.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday when the semi-truck stopped on the West St crossing of the CSX railway as the safety barrier was lowering, the Village of Versailles EMS said in a news release.

First responders were dispatched to the scene and found a semi-truck perpendicular to the tracks with heavy front-end damage. A large debris field including a fuel and fluid spill surrounded the truck.

The tumultuous collision was recorded on video by Isaiah David Everett Vanderhorst, a bystander who was located in a nearby parking lot, according to the New York Post.

A preliminary investigation revealed the truck had been traveling northbound on North West Street when it stopped beyond the railroad crossing and was struck by a westbound CSX train.

The train continued westbound on the tracks but eventually came to a stop just east of the crossing at Conover Road.

The driver and passenger of the semi-truck were able to get out of the rig prior to the crash, avoiding injury, the Daily Advocate reported.

Officials said the fuel spill was mitigated by the Versailles Fire Department. Crews remained on scene until 3 p.m. cleaning up the mess.

The train sustained engine damage, but was quickly repaired.