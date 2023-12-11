Ohio woman shoots 6-month-old granddaughter in face

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A woman in Ohio was taken into custody after she shot and missed “several family members” before opening fire and intentionally striking her 6-month-old granddaughter in the face, leaving the infant in critical condition, according to law enforcement authorities.

The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Mia Desiree Harris. She faces three counts of felonious assault. However, the charges are subject to change as the investigation moves forward and dependent upon the survival of the baby.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office provided the following details in a news release:

On 12-09-2023 at approximately 1:50am Deputies responded to 6835 Dutch view Court in Liberty Township for a report of an infant being shot. Upon their arrival they discovered that a six-month-old infant had been shot in the head. The child was found in critical condition, but was able to be transported to UC West Chester Hospital. The suspect of the incident, Mia Desiree Harris, fled the scene prior to Deputies arrival, but she was located and arrested without incident a short time later. Mia Harris, the grandmother of the child, was identified by witnesses as the shooter. During the incident Harris shot at several family members before intentionally shooting the child. Ms. Harris has been charged with three counts of felonious assault. The charges are subject to change as the investigation continues. The child remains in critical condition at this time.

“It wasn’t an accident. It was on purpose,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones told WXIX-TV. “This is one of the most disgusting, vile criminal acts I’ve ever seen, shooting a 6-month-old baby. What makes it even worse is this is the baby’s grandmother.”

The infant suffered a gunshot wound in the eye. She was taken to UC West Chester Hospital and then flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale and underwent two surgeries, but remains in critical condition, according to the news outlet.

“Words do not do justice to the magnitude of the allegations,” Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said. “This case will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and I thank Sheriff Jones for his excellent investigation.”

Several family members were in an argument before Harris grabbed the gun. She then allegedly shot at her daughter and missed before she shot her infant granddaughter, Fox News reported.

“She went and shot this child and doesn’t appear to have any remorse whatsoever,” Jones said. “I feel sorry for the baby, the family, everybody that’s dealing with this. The doctors, the life squad people, the deputies, everybody. This is as bad as it gets.”

“The baby is hanging onto life as we speak,” the sheriff said Saturday afternoon.

Harris was booked at the Butler County Jail where she is being held without bond.

Liberty Township is a suburb of Cincinnati.