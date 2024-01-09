Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CINCINNATI – A high school teacher in Ohio suffered a “major brain injury” after getting violently punched by a 15-year-old student who was reportedly experiencing a drug-induced hallucination, according to officials.

The crime occurred about 2:18 p.m. last Thursday at Colerain High School near Cincinnati as the student acted “distraught” once he “ingested an unknown drug” before reportedly beating the 60-year-old teacher, WLWT 5 reported, citing a Colerain Township Police report.

Following the violent assault, the female teacher was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The trauma was so severe that surgeons had to remove her skull cap to prevent damage from swelling, according to FOX 19.

The Cleveland Clinic described the medical procedure as “major brain surgery.” Family members told the news outlet she has yet to wake up.

The battering suspect who appeared to be “hallucinating,” also fought with another student and reportedly suffered a “self-inflicted” head injury, according to WLWT 5, citing the police report.

The suspect was taken into custody and treated at a local hospital. He’s been charged with felonious assault and booked at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center. His identity was not released due to his age.

The teacher was punched “multiple times in the head,” according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to Fox News Digital, the Northwest Local Schools said in a Friday statement, “The incident was isolated and that there is no current threat to the school community regarding the matter. The district remains resolute in their commitment to providing a safe and nurturing environment for all students and staff.”

The Colerain Township Police asked anyone with more information to call 513-321-2677.