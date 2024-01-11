Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – A woman in Ohio was arrested Monday for running a scam in which she swindled thousands of dollars from gracious donors after pretending her young daughter was suffering from cancer.

Pamela Reed, 41, is accused of lying to friends, family and members of the public for years regarding the health of her 7-year-old daughter. The mother even masqueraded her child on the internet as a blind and sickly girl who suffered from several medical anomalies, including acute myeloid leukemia and regular seizures, the New York Post reported.

At one point during the ongoing charade, Reed even shaved her daughter’s head to give her the appearance of an acutely unwell child, according to law enforcement authorities.

The twisted scam unraveled last week when an elementary school nurse discovered the little girl was not blind in her right eye as her mother had claimed, an arrest affidavit revealed.

The nurse called the medical provider for the girl — identified as AR in court records — who confirmed her suspicion: “AR did not have cancer or leukemia, and she never had cancer or leukemia.”

Moreover, the doctor said the avalanche of documents Reed provided the school concerning AR’s purported cancer were all bogus.

AR had previously missed more than 280 hours of classroom instruction during the 2023-2024 school year.

The mother admitted shaving her daughter’s head in order to convince people of her illnesses, authorities said. ( Our “Rae” Of Sunshine – Team Addey Rae /Facebook)

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office provided the following details in a press release:

On January 4, 2024, the Noble County Sheriff’s Office and Noble County Children’s Services received information regarding a potential theft by deception. The information that was relayed was in reference to a local child that had been publicly portrayed to be fighting cancer. Several local organizations had participated in fund raising efforts and had made monetary contributions to help the family offset medical expenses. After obtaining information, Sheriff Mackie, along with Detectives and Children Services began an investigation into the allegation, they were able to confirm that the child did not have cancer. They also confirmed that one local organization had donated approximately $8,000.00 to the family to aid in the cancer treatment expenses. On January 8, 2024, Sheriff Mackie along with detectives arrested Pamela Reed, 41 years old, of Pleasant City, Ohio, and transported her to the Noble County Jail. Reed was interviewed and admitted during questioning that she had exaggerated and fabricated medical conditions to receive monetary donations from local organizations. Reed was charged with theft, by deception, a felony of the fourth degree. Noble County Court Judge Jennifer Arnold set her bond at $50,000.

Beginning in October 2017 when the little girl was just 20 months old, Reed first posted about AR’s fabricated health flights on a page dedicated to her scheme. The woman claimed her daughter suffered from Severe Aplastic Anemia, a disease in which the bone marrow does not make enough blood cells for the body, though it is not clear whether the illness was also concocted.

Pamela Reed told a school nurse that her daughter would have a port implanted in the future for her cancer treatments. This false claim ultimately led to her undoing. ( Our “Rae” Of Sunshine – Team Addey Rae /Facebook)

As Reed solicited donations via several online fundraisers throughout the years, she allegedly pocketed donated monies for her personal gain, according to law enforcement authorities.

Two days prior to her arrest, Reed claimed on Facebook that AR’s health was deteriorating and the child was about to begin 10 weeks of intense cancer treatment, the New York Post reported.

“When they told us this was going to be the biggest fight so far, we thought we were prepared, but nothing prepares a parent to see any of this……Our hearts are shattered with every single treatment, every single tear and every single night we have to explain, why her……because we don’t have that answer,” Reed wrote.

According to court records, the scam was such a part of Reed’s daily activity that even another daughter thought her sister “had cancer and was severely ill.”

Pamela Reed’s daughter missed more than 280 hours of school in the 2023-2024 year. ( Our “Rae” Of Sunshine – Team Addey Rae /Facebook)

It’s unclear whether Reed’s husband was in on the scheme, but he was not at the residence at the time of Reed’s arrest. Both children were removed from the home by authorities.

Sheriff Jason Mackie and Misty Wells Director of Department of Job and Family Services issued a joint statement:

“We are extremely proud of the Children’s Services staff along with law enforcement collaborative efforts to quickly act for the safety of these children. Child abuse and neglect isn’t always cut and dry, cookie cutter scenarios. If you as a professional or as a member of our community feel like something just isn’t quite right, don’t hesitate, make the report. The grit and devotion of this team is inspiring.”

