NEW YORK – A man in Brooklyn is accused of brutally killing his girlfriend by stabbing her nearly three dozen times with a kitchen knife during a fight at his residence early Tuesday, according to law enforcement authorities.

Police responded about 1:30 a.m. to a home on West 20th Street near Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island after receiving a 911 call. Upon arrival, officers discovered a grisly scene in the first-floor hallway of the residence involving a 44-year-old woman with knife wounds to the neck and torso, reported the New York Post.

Police recovered the murder weapon from the scene and the woman’s unnamed boyfriend, 50, was taken into custody. As of Tuesday afternoon, charges were pending, police sources told the news outlet.

According to sources, the suspect used a kitchen knife to stab and slash the victim as many as 32 times during a heated battle.

Although the victim was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, she did not survive the viscous attack, sources said.

Police confirmed the home where the homicide occurred was the suspect’s primary residence. It was unclear if the victim also lived there or was visiting.

The victim’s name has not yet been released as authorities are notifying relatives of her death.