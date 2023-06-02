Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

June 2, 2023

MADISON, Miss. – On Thursday, an officer with the Madison Police Department in Mississippi was shot and killed during a joint effort with the Brandon Police Department regarding a barricaded suspect.

Madison Police have identified the fallen officer as Horren Randy Tyler, a 7-year veteran with the agency. He had previously retired after serving as the Chief of Police with the Ridgeland Police Department.

The Madison Police Department provided the following details in a news release:

On June 1, 2023, at approximately 7:00 AM, the Madison Police Department Special Response Team (SRT) responded to Brandon, MS to assist other law enforcement agencies with a barricaded subject at a residence in Brandon. During a subsequent SWAT operation later that morning at the residence, a Madison Police SRT member was fatally wounded by the suspect. The incident is being investigated by the MS Bureau of Investigation. The fallen officer is identified as Horren Randy Tyler, a 7-year veteran of the Madison Police Department. In addition to being a valued member of the Department’s Special Response Team, Randy Tyler was the Department’s Field Training Coordinator, responsible for overseeing the training and career development of newly hired police officers. He was also a supervisor in the Department’s Narcotics Division. Prior to working at Madison, Randy Tyler retired as the Chief of Police for the Ridgeland Police Department. Chief Tyler was a graduate of the 228th Session of the F.B.I. National Academy in Quantico, VA and was an active member of the MS Chapter of the F.B.I. National Academy Associates. Randy will be sorely missed by all of his colleagues, family and friends. The Madison Police Department asks for the community’s support and prayers during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be provided once they have been finalized.

A Mississippi police officer was killed and another was wounded during a call of domestic violence. The suspect also died during the encounter, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

Chief Wayne Dearman with the Brandon Police Department said officers responded Thursday, about 1:45 a.m. to a call of domestic violence, possibly involving a hostage situation at a residence on Terrapin Hill North in the Crossgates neighborhood. Upon arrival, law enforcement personnel encountered gunfire and a Brandon police officer suffered a gunshot wound, local news WAPT reported.

“When they arrived on-scene, the subject fired shots at officers,” said Bailey Martin with MDPS.

The injured Brandon officer was transported to a local hospital. Officials said he is in stable condition.

A standoff ensued and police engaged the suspect for more than an hour, but he would not surrender. Chief Dearman said the department’s SWAT team was able to get into the house and rescue the hostage. It was unclear what time this occurred.

The suspect remained barricaded at the scene. At about 9:30 a.m., a gun battle took place. About an hour later, Martin confirmed that a second officer, along with the suspect, were killed, WAPT reported.

“While attempting to enter the residence where the subject was barricaded, an officer from Madison Police Department received fatal injuries,” Martin said.

VOLUME UP 🔉A Brandon Police officer suffered ‘significant injuries’ after a shooting turned into a standoff Thursday morning. In this video, you can hear the numerous shots fired when WLBT crews arrived at the Crossgates neighborhood around 6 a.m. https://t.co/MC2dd27iYs pic.twitter.com/iFgw8aOS1L — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) June 1, 2023

This is video of the second officer who was shot at the stand-off in Crossgates arriving UMMC under heavy escort. Law enforcement sources tell me this is a Madison police officer. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Idj7Ay29mg — Mike Evans (@crabblers) June 1, 2023

According to the Clarion Ledger, Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler said, “We are devastated. We are asking for prayers for the family and his fellow officers.”

In addition to the Brandon and Madison Police Departments, Capitol Police and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office also responded and spent hours at the scene.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. Further details were not immediately available.

