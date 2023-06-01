Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A Mississippi police officer was killed and another was wounded during a call of domestic violence. The suspect also died during the encounter, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

Chief Wayne Dearman with the Brandon Police Department said officers responded Thursday, about 1:45 a.m. to a call of domestic violence, possibly involving a hostage situation at a residence on Terrapin Hill North in the Crossgates neighborhood. Upon arrival, law enforcement personnel encountered gunfire and a Brandon police officer suffered a gunshot wound, local news WAPT reported.

“When they arrived on-scene, the subject fired shots at officers,” said Bailey Martin with MDPS.

The injured Brandon officer was transported to a local hospital. Officials said he is in stable condition.

A standoff ensued and police engaged the suspect for more than an hour, but he would not surrender. Chief Dearman said the department’s SWAT team was able to get into the house and rescue the hostage. It was unclear what time this occurred.

The suspect remained barricaded at the scene. At about 9:30 a.m., a gun battle took place. About an hour later, Martin confirmed that a second officer, along with the suspect, were killed, WAPT reported.

“While attempting to enter the residence where the subject was barricaded, an officer from Madison Police Department received fatal injuries,” Martin said.

VOLUME UP 🔉A Brandon Police officer suffered ‘significant injuries’ after a shooting turned into a standoff Thursday morning. In this video, you can hear the numerous shots fired when WLBT crews arrived at the Crossgates neighborhood around 6 a.m. https://t.co/MC2dd27iYs pic.twitter.com/iFgw8aOS1L — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) June 1, 2023

This is video of the second officer who was shot at the stand-off in Crossgates arriving UMMC under heavy escort. Law enforcement sources tell me this is a Madison police officer. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Idj7Ay29mg — Mike Evans (@crabblers) June 1, 2023

According to the Clarion Ledger, Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler said, “We are devastated. We are asking for prayers for the family and his fellow officers.”

In addition to the Brandon and Madison Police Departments, Capitol Police and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office also responded and spent hours at the scene.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. Further details were not immediately available.

