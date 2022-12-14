Two Mississippi police officers shot and killed by woman during call at motel

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. – Two Mississippi police officers were shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning when they responded to Motel 6 on Highway 90 in the town of Bay St. Louis.

The deceased law enforcement personnel have been identified as Sgt. Steven Robin, 34 and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, according to authorities.

The deadly encounter began about 4:30 a.m. when the Bay St. Louis officers responded to the motel where they encountered a woman with a gun. She was identified as 43-year-old Amy Anderson, WBLT reported.

Anderson was sitting in a parked vehicle along with a minor female when the officers approached and conversed with her. After talking for about 30 minutes, the officers decided to call Child Protection Services. It was at that point that Anderson, still sitting in the vehicle, fired the gun at both officers, striking them, before turning the weapon on herself and taking her own life, according to investigators.

It was not clear if the officers were aware of the firearm prior to the deadly shooting and no mention was made of injury to the minor female.

Sgt. Robin died at the scene. Officer Estorffe was transported to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport in critical condition. However, he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the news outlet.

Anderson was also pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, investigators said. Additionally, they said one of the officers managed to fire a single round, but they do not believe it struck the woman.

According to a Facebook post, Officer Estorffe graduated from the police academy in November 2021.

“A tragedy occurred here today in the city of Bay St. Louis as two of our finest officers’ lives were taken,” said Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz. “We are gathering facts and will ensure a thorough investigation into this matter.”

The Bay St. Louis Police Department plans to hold a news conference Thursday to release more details of the homicides.

A community vigil is being held for the officers Thursday evening at the Bay High Stadium.

“This is a very sad situation, and our deepest thoughts and condolences go out to the families of our lost officers,” said Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre. “We ask that you pray for the City of Bay St. Louis, the Bay St. Louis Police Department and their families and that you keep them in your thoughts in the coming days and weeks during this difficult time.”

A tragic scene in Bay St. Louis as two police officers are shot and killed after responding to a call at a motel around 4:30am. MBI & other agencies are in the scene. We’ll have more details as they become available. pic.twitter.com/YPy7eluTy9 — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) December 14, 2022

Officers from several agencies have been at the motel throughout the day. In addition to Bay St. Louis, personal from Waveland, Diamondhead, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Bureau of Investigations have been at the crime scene. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is taking the lead on the case.

The bodies of both officers and the woman were transported to the state crime lab for autopsies, WBLT reported.

PJs coffee in downtown Bay St. Louis puts up a mourning wreath for the two officers. pic.twitter.com/GlzEF4KBKi — Mike Lacy (@MikeLacyWLOX) December 14, 2022

Police officers, sheriffs deputies, highway patrol troopers, gather as they await the body of one of the following officers to be brought out of the hospital pic.twitter.com/SoEy3UwEv3 — Mike Lacy (@MikeLacyWLOX) December 14, 2022

Governor Tate Reeves was among those posting condolences for the fallen officers.

“I am heartbroken by this terrible loss of two brave law enforcement officers. I am praying for their family, friends, their fellow officers, and the entire Bay St. Louis community,” he wrote on Facebook and Twitter Wednesday morning. “Every single day across Mississippi, our law enforcement members place their lives on the line in constant and repeated acts of selfless sacrifice for their community. They are a key reason that the rest of us are safely and freely able to live our lives. They ARE the thin blue line.”

