Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

RICHLAND, Miss. – A hostage situation at a Walmart in Richland, Mississippi ended Wednesday night when police fatally shot the female suspect, according to reports.

The incident unfolded about 5:45 p.m. when the Richland Police Department received reports of the crime, which was captured on video (see Rumble footage below). Both Richland police and Rankin County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

Richland police tweeted that they were “working an incident at Walmart involving a weapon. The scene is secure and we will provide updates when they become available.”

About two hours later, law enforcement authorities tweeted, “RPD had an officer-involved shooting this evening at Walmart. All of our officers are safe. Walmart is secure and closed at this time,” 16 WAPT news reported.

The female suspect appeared to be armed, based upon video taken from the scene. She was subsequently shot and killed. Details regarding what precipitated the crime remain unclear. Richland Police Chief Nick McLendon said that no other persons were injured during the situation, according to the Post Millennial.

“It’s devastating for all parties involved — the officers, everybody that was involved in this situation,” McLendon said. “You know, with the Christmas season coming, mental health is a big deal because of the stress involved in the Christmas season.”

According to WAPT, while the standoff was taking place, Rankin County Police and Fire Dispatch said, “Is she pointing a gun at people?”

An unidentified first responder replied, “Last thing I was told is somebody walked in with a gun and yelled out that they want a news anchor there. I’m trying to get further.”

Witnesses reportedly said the female suspect got into a confrontation with an employee in the customer service department and began holding her hostage.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth said he could not release the suspect’s name until relatives have been notified. He said the deceased woman is not from Mississippi.

Later, the suspect was identified as Corlunda McGinister, 21, of West Helena, Arkansas, according to Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, WLBT reported.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be the lead agency in the officer-involved shooting.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...