MADISON, Wis. – Chief Shon Barnes of the Madison Police Department in Wisconsin said Monday that a man wanted in a homicide was found dead in a Kwik Trip bathroom Friday following a confrontation with police that involved an exchange of gunfire.

Madison Police said, “Officers responded to a convenience store in the 3500 block of E Washington Ave in an attempt to apprehend a wanted suspect (39-year-old male) in a homicide case. Subject located and a confrontation took place between the subject and officers. Shots were fired by the subject and an MPD officer. The subject was later located inside a bathroom deceased.”

The man was reportedly wanted after a woman was found dead Wednesday in her East Side residence. Detectives on Friday identified Justin D. Kopmeyer, 39, as the suspect in the homicide, Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Neither the Madison Police Department nor the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) confirmed the suspect and the dead man are the same person, according to the news outlet.