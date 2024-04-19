Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. – A torso and an arm likely belonging to Sade Robinson — a college student who was killed and dismembered while on a date — washed ashore at Lake Michigan on Thursday, according to law enforcement authorities.

The body parts were discovered about 7:30 a.m. by a person walking “along a remote stretch of tree-lined beach” in South Milwaukee, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The remains have not yet been forensically confirmed, but investigators are confident they are “that of Sade Robinson, 19, whom MSCO investigators believe was murdered by Maxwell Anderson” earlier this month.

A torso and an arm believed to be Sade Robinson’s were discovered about 7:30 a.m. by a person walking “along a remote stretch of tree-lined beach” in South Milwaukee. (Screenshot WISN/YouTube)

The 33-year-old Anderson was taken into custody April 4, one day after Robinson’s severed leg was located on the same beach and three days after the pair went on a date that turned deadly, the New York Post reported.

Later, a foot and pieces of human flesh were found strewn across several locations close to Robinson’s charred car that was located nearby.

According to a criminal complaint, Anderson and Robinson went on a dinner date on April 1. She sent her accused killer a text prior to their date, saying, “I’m feeling seafood.”

Sade Robinson ( Facebook)

Friends and coworkers became concerned when Robinson, a criminal justice major at the Milwaukee Area Technical College, failed to show up for work at a local pizza shop the following day.

Investigators soon located her heavily torched 2020 Honda Civic on a street corner — along with the scorched remains of the outfit she had worn on the date.

Anderson is accused of murdering Robinson after dinner, drinks and time together at his apartment.

Her cellphone left electronic breadcrumbs across the city between midnight and 4:30 a.m., before finally running out of power near the beach park where her remains have been recovered.

Investigators have video footage from the area showing a vehicle matching Robinson’s and a person walking back and forth from the car to the beach.

The charred Honda was located miles north of the location several hours later. Anderson was reportedly seen taking a bus away from the area towards his residence, The Post reported.

“The Defendant intentionally killed and then dismembered Robinson with the intent to conceal the homicide, and it occurred between the arrival at the Defendant’s residence and his departure from the Warnimont Park area,” the criminal complaint said.

Anderson is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson. He has at least three prior convictions for domestic incidents, according to the news outlet.

The accused killer is being held on a $5 million bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Monday.

Anderson’s family released a statement following his arrest:

“On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to express our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Sade Robinson. We are shocked and devasted by her senseless death,” said Steven Anderson in the statement released by Kuchler & Cotton, the law firm that court records show is representing Maxwell Anderson, reported WTMJ.

“To Sade’s mother and father, words cannot express our sorrow for the incomprehensible pain and grief you are going through. We join the entire community in celebrating Sade’s life,” Steven Anderson concluded.

