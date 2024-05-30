Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BROOKFIELD, Wis. – An armed Milwaukee felon attacked a City of Brookfield police officer during a traffic stop at Brookfield Square Mall, dragging him with a vehicle after giving a false name, according to a press release from Brookfield police.

The City of Brookfield police officer “was injured this evening while attempting to take custody of a subject who resisted arrest and physically assaulted the officer. The officer was treated and released from an area hospital,” the release says.

“The suspect was apprehended by responding officers and will be held at the Waukesha County Jail pending criminal charges being filed by the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office,” it says.

The release gave the following details. According to Brookfield police:

“This incident began when the officer made a traffic stop in the lot of Brookfield Square Mall at approximately 6:44 PM on May 28, 2024. The suspect (driver) provided the officer with a false name and date of birth.

“When the officer attempted to take the suspect into custody, the suspect refused to exit his vehicle and physically resisted the officer’s attempts to remove him from the vehicle. The suspect drove away as the officer was still attempting to take him into custody. This caused the officer to be dragged by the suspect’s vehicle.

“The suspect vehicle struck 2 other vehicles in the lot before coming to a stop. The suspect then physically assaulted the officer as he fled on foot. Responding officers located and arrested the suspect.

“The suspect will be referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges of battery to a police officer, resisting/obstructing (causing injury), possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana while armed (enhancer), felon in possession of a firearm, 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon, hit and run and hit and run (causing injury).

“As this incident was taking place, two associates of the suspect came to the scene and removed a firearm from the suspect’s vehicle. Both associates were located and apprehended by responding officers and will be referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office for criminal charges.

“Associate 1 will be referred for charges of carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting/obstructing and aiding a felon. Associate 2 will be referred for charges of possession of marijuana, resisting/obstructing and aiding a felon.

“The officer is a 4-year veteran of the police department. His name will not be released at this time as he is a victim of a crime.

“The suspect is a 32-year-old man who resides in Milwaukee. Associate 1 is a 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. Associate 2 is an 18-year-old man from Milwaukee. Their identities are being withheld at this time, pending charges being filed by the district attorney’s office.

“Thanks to the Village of Elm Grove Police, Wisconsin State Patrol, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, New Berlin Police Department and City of Brookfield Fire Department who assisted with this incident.”

