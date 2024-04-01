Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. – Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney has charged an illegal immigrant with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly stabbing his wife in the stomach with a steak knife, lacerating her liver, inside a Wisconsin residence.

“Lieutenant Alex Volm learned the defendant was illegally in the United States after checking with a Homeland Security Special Agent. Homeland Security verified their database check for the defendant was noted as ‘entry without inspection’ which means the defendant was illegally in the United States,” the criminal complaint says. It says the victim told police there was an “extensive domestic violence” history in the marriage.

Eric Toney

“Today District Attorney Eric Toney announced that Fermin Teodoro Lopez-Mendoza was charged with four counts related to a domestic violence stabbing on March 22, 2024 in the Town of Fond du Lac,” a news release from Toney’s office says.

“The charges include: Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, Mayhem, First Degree Reckless Injury, and Aggravated Battery. All charges contain domestic violence and dangerous weapon enhancers,” it adds.

“There is no known prior record for the defendant and Federal Homeland Security confirmed to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office that the defendant is illegally in the United States,” Toney wrote in the release. “The defendant’s initial appearance is anticipated to be March 27, 2024 at 11:00 am in Fond du Lac County intake court.”

According to the criminal complaint, on March 22, 2024 at approximately 4:32 p.m., deputies “were dispatched to a residence near Highway K, in the Town and County of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin for a report of a female that was stabbed in the stomach.”

“Dispatch advised the female was barely conscious and the suspect had fled the scene. The call advised the suspect was the defendant, the husband of the victim, VICTIM 1, that had been stabbed,” the complaint adds.

The complaint further alleges the following:

“Deputy Barret arrived to the scene at approximately 16:38 and ran to the house entering through the front door. Upon entering the residence Deputy Barret observed VICTIM 1on her back on the living room floor. Deputy Barret was able to observe three lacerations to the abdomen and began providing first aid care.

WITNESS 1 stated that VICTIM 1 had been stabbed by a steak knife by the defendant. Deputy Barret continued proving medical care until EMS arrived and took over care for VICTIM 1, who was transported to a hospital for further care. Deputy Birkholz observed the stab wounds to be deep, bleeding a ‘good amount.’ Deputy Birkholz was able to see some of VICTIM 1’s organs through one of the stab wounds.

Deputy Birkholz also observed lacerations to VICTIM 1’s hands, which through his training and experience he believed to be defense wounds. Deputy Barret observed a broken drinking glass in the kitchen with glass shards on the floor. A butcher’s

block with multiple knives on the counter near it. Deputy Barret also observed droplets of blood on the floor leading to the living room and blood droplets on the couch in the living room.

Deputy Barret then followed the ambulance as it transported VICTIM to a hospital for care where he learned VICTIM 1 would be in surgery for hours to care for the stab wounds. VICTIM 1 was moved to the ICU after surgery. Deputy Barret was advised that one of the stab wounds had cut into VICTIM’s liver.

Deputy Birkholz viewed VICTIM 1’s injuries at the hospital and observed what appeared to be an inch long and an inch wide laceration on the right side of the abdomen with heavy bleeding and organs showing. The second laceration on the right side appeared to be a 1/2 inch long and a 1/4 inch wide with heavy bleeding and human tissue showing. The third laceration was towards the middle of the torso and appeared to be a 1/4 inch long and a 1/4 inch wide with heavy bleeding and human tissue showing.

On VICTIM 1’s right hand Deputy Birkholz observed a small laceration on the top her wrist, which appeared to have been from the stabbing. Deputy Birkholz observed several lacerations consistent with defensive wounds attempting to fend off someone with a bladed weapon. Deputy Birkholz saw lacerations on both hands and some appeared consistent with VICTIM 1 attempting to grab the bladed weapon in self-defense based on their location and nature of the lacerations.

Deputy Birkholz attempted to speak with VICTIM 1 through an interpreter but was unable to do so because of the medical staff in the room providing care for VICTIM 1. Deputy Birkholz spoke with nursing staff and learned VICTIM 1 would be in surgery for the next few hours and that the source of internal bleeding appeared to be from a VICTIM 1 having a punctured liver from the stab wound requiring a large amount of blood to be given to VICTIM 1.

Deputy Radtke arrived to the scene and spoke with WITNESS 1 about what occurred. WITNESS 1 stated he was in the basement when he heard VICTIM 1 and the defendant, Fermin Teodoro Lopez-Mendoza, arguing, which was not unusual. WITNESS 1 stated that he became concerned when he began hearing VICTIM 1 saying yelling similar to ‘help me!’ WITNESS 1 went up to the first floor and observed the defendant leaving towards the garage door. WITNESS 1 observed the defendant with a knife in his right hand but was unable to see the blade because it was partially concealed by the defendant’s sleeve but recognized the knife as being one that was kept in the butcher block at the residence.

WITNESS 1 stated he then walked in the garage and saw the defendant holding the knife and was now able to see a portion of the blade, which was covered in blood. WITNESS 1 picked up a construction hammer and followed the defendant through the service door of the garage towards the defendant’s vehicle, a white 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe, that was parked by a detached garage to the west of the property. The defendant then entered the vehicle and WITNESS 1 stood behind the vehicle. WITNESS 1 heard the tires of the vehicle squeal and the vehicle began moving into reverse towards him.

WITNESS 1 then threw the hammer at the vehicle, which struck the back window causing it to shatter. Deputy Radtka observed broken glass in the area WITNESS 1 described.

WITNESS 1 stated the incident occurred with the defendant being upset about having to move out the residence by Saturday at 3:00 pm because the defendant was attempting to control everyone’s lives. WITNESS 1 stated there were multiple instances of domestic violence over the past 20 years with the defendant. WITNESS 1 stated that the defendant and VICTIM 1 have four children together and resided together during the time of the incident resulting in VICTIM 1 being stabbed.

On Saturday March 23, 2024 Detective Flood spoke with VICTIM 1 at the hospital. VICTIM 1 stated there was an extensive history of domestic violence with the defendant. VICTIM 1 stated an argument led to the defendant stabbing VICTIM 1 because the family wanted the defendant to move out of the residence.

VICTIM 1 stated the argument started in the attached garage and moved back inside the house. VICTIM 1 stated the defendant grabbed a serrated knife with a black handle and held it against VICTIM 1’s throat. VICTIM 1 then moved away towards the living room and the defendant then stabbed VICTIM 1. The defendant previously made comments similar to saying if VICTIM 1 left he would ‘end her life.’

On Saturday March 23, 2024 the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office took the defendant into custody during a traffic stop in Ozaukee County and the defendant was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.”

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department, “During the 24+ hours following Friday’s stabbing investigation, deputies and detectives worked tirelessly to locate and arrest Lopez-Mendoza, and their perseverance paid off. Investigative follow up led detectives to a private residence in rural Ozaukee County where it was believed the suspect may be hiding.”

That release says: “Working in conjunction with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Lopez-Mendoza was located and arrested a short distance from the residence at approximately 6:00pm Saturday. He was turned over to Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s detectives and transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail where he is being held on a charge of first-degree attempted homicide.”

This article originally appeared at Wisconsin Right Now and was reprinted with permission.