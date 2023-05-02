Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A Jackson police recruit died Monday at the city training academy.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death that occurred at the Jackson Training Academy. According to WAPT, the academy has been suspended, and grief counselors have responded.

“Our hearts go out to this man’s family and members of his recruiting class during this difficult time,” Chief James Davis said in a release.

City officials said “due to the circumstances,” the city won’t release the recruit’s name, but said he was also a former firefighter with the Jackson Fire Department.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our hearts break for this young man, his family and the JPD/JFD communities,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said in a statement. “We wish his family love and strength as they deal with this unimaginable loss.”

