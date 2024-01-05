Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. – A deputy with the George County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Thursday. The gunman accused of murdering him was subsequently chased through multiple counties before a gun battle ensued and the suspect was fatally shot, according to reports.

Deputy Jeremy Malone was conducting a traffic stop in front of 12298 US Highway 98, near the intersection of Brushy Creek Road, at about 5:15 p.m., according to a press release issued by Jackson County (Miss.) Sheriff John Ledbetter regarding the incident on behalf of George County Sheriff Mitchell Mixon, AL.com reported.

Malone was gunned down during the traffic stop, although further details were not immediately available.

The suspect fled the scene and led other law enforcement officers and agencies on a pursuit. The chase terminated in Perry County where the gunman and was fatally shot near Beaumont, Mississippi, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Ledbetter said the suspect’s identity would be released at a later time.

“We ask that you keep Deputy Malone’s family, as well as the George County Sheriff’s Office and community, in your thoughts and prayers,” Ledbetter wrote to conclude the press statement.

Malone’s social media profile said he attended both Perry Central High School in Perry County, Miss., and East Central High School in Hurley, Miss., and later the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy.

His profile also said he was married, AL.com reported.

Please join me in praying for the family of Deputy Jeremy Malone and all of the George County Sheriff's Office. Tonight we lost a father, husband, friend and hero. pic.twitter.com/OFN6NVvrVB — Sean Tindell (@TindellSean) January 5, 2024

The deputy’s homicide and subsequent officer-involved shooting (OIS) is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Additional details were not immediately available.

