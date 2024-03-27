Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — State police in Massachusetts are grateful that its robotic dog took gunfire from a barricaded suspect instead of a human officer. The rounds could have been fatal to police or an actual law enforcement K9.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad deployed its robotic dog “Roscoe” on March 6 at a residence in Barnstable after police were fired upon. Along with “Roscoe,” police also deployed two other robots often used for bomb disposal into the home, Boston25News reported.

While being operated remotely by troopers, “Roscoe” first checked the two main floors before locating someone in the basement. The suspect, armed with a rifle, twice knocked over “Roscoe” before shooting it three times as the robot followed the gunman up a set of stairs.

“Roscoe” was shot three times “and had been rendered inoperable,” state police said.

The gunman then fired at one of the other robots near an outdoor swimming pool before police deployed tear gas and managed to take the person into custody, according to WTOP news.

“The incident provided a stark example of the benefits of mobile platforms capable of opening doors and ascending stairs in tactical missions involving armed suspects,” state police said in a statement. “In addition to providing critically important room clearance and situational awareness capabilities, the insertion of Roscoe into the suspect residence prevented the need, at that stage of response, from inserting human operators, and may have prevented a police officer from being involved in an exchange of gunfire.”

Police officers had first responded to the home at 24 St. Francis Circle shortly after 7:40 a.m. on March 6 regarding a report of an adult man holding his mother at knifepoint. He was later identified as 30-year-old Justin Moreira, reported Boston25News.

According to police, Moreira was charged with several counts of attempted murder, as well as additional firearms charges, following the seven-hour standoff.

Moreira is no stranger to police. In 2022 he was arrested after he reportedly threatened a school shooting. He also has several prior narcotic offenses as well as a federal conviction for the illegal purchase of a firearm and silencer, CapeCod.com reported.

“Roscoe” was returned to its maker, Boston Dynamics. The company will send a new unit to state police.

The incident was the first time a Spot robot was shot during a police deployment, according to Boston Dynamics.