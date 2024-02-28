Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAWRENCE, Mass. – The Lawrence Police Department in Massachusetts is mourning the “untimely” death of a veteran sergeant, according to law enforcement authorities.

Sgt. Charles M. Saindon passed away after a brief illness, Provisional Police Chief William Castro announced. He was a 20-year police veteran.

The Lawrence Police Department provided the following details in a news release on social media:

Provisional Chief William Castro and Members of the Lawrence Police Department regret to announce the untimely passing of Sgt. Charles M. Saindon who passed away after a brief illness. Sgt Saindon became a Police Officer in October of 2003 following his graduation from the Lowell Police Academy. He was promoted to Sergeant in October of 2021. He leaves his wife and two teenage children. Please join us as we extend our deepest condolences to his wife and children, his entire family, as well as his many friends.

The police agency hung black bunting on the front its police station and illuminated two cruisers in blue on Tuesday evening as a tribute to the sergeant, reported 25 News Boston.

Additional details on Saindon’s death weren’t available.