EL MONTE, Calif. — A man passing by three police vehicles was caught on camera slashing six tires to units in El Monte. Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying him.

The vandalism took place Saturday afternoon on the 4000 block of Maxson Road. A private security video captured the crime on camera as the driver of a red El Camino slashes the tires of the unoccupied police vehicles, which appear to be parked in a manner consistent with being tied up on a call for service, although that was not confirmed.

El Monte Police Chief David Reynoso says the man drove by the cars, not once, but twice. “The second time he stops right in front of the vehicles, gets out and with a large knife, slashes six tires altogether,” he said.

After deflating the tires, essentially taking the officers out of service, the suspect jumped back into his car and left the scene, KABC reported.

The chief said there were several pending calls for service, including a domestic disturbance. However, the officer’s were unable to respond due to he suspect’s actions.

“The way I see it, those vehicles represent our community. So I see it as an attack, really, on our city, on our community. What really troubles me the most is just it takes away from our ability to serve our public in a timely manner,” Reynoso emphasized.

El Monte residents are also unhappy with the vandalism, according to KABC.

“I don’t want anything to happen,” said Joan Fan. “The police they’re supposed to protect the neighborhood, they always protect us so I really do feel we need to support the police.”

Although the suspect is unknown, his vehicle is rather descriptive since Chevy discontinued production of the El Camino in 1987. Moreover, the red car-truck automobile with distinctive wheels also has a large sticker on the rear window that says “TESTAMENT” in green lettering. It’s just a matter of time before El Monte police see this character cruising around town.

