If the largest increase in violence didn’t prove that the Black Lives Message of “Defund The Police” is dead, than the upcoming local and state elections will put a definitive end to the most stupid and dangerous idea ever put forth by politicians. Law and Order is the common theme in every election race and as expected, democrats are losing bad.

Their losses next week are only fitting but the end of their political careers will do nothing compared to the damage they have done in communities when they jumped on the failed social movement of “defund” the police.

As usual, the same political suspects that rallied behind Black Lives Matter to destroy law enforcement have now quickly pivoted to restoring the damage that they have done but it will not work. A significant portion of cops left the job in the height of the nonsense and it is estimated that another 5% are leaving this year as the vaccine mandates were brought to the same cities that were defunding a year ago.

Indeed, even media pundits are declaring the Black Lives Matter movement dead but the shame was it never should have been a movement in the first place.

Then grifters that we now know as the leaders of the movement already have their million dollar homes and they have already destroyed the fabric of law enforcement and the communities that they serve.

It didn’t take long for the public to understand what happened with a Pew Research Center poll published last week showing that 47% of Americans want to increase funding for police, compared to 15% who want to decrease funding. Worse news for the corrupt politicians that created this disaster is that 75% of Black American either support increasing or keeping spending on police the same.

If the truth is ever told, all of America will identify the Black Lives Matter Movement as one of the most racist and dangerous of our generation. Thousands more Black Americans were murdered in 2020 than the previous year and that trend has increased in 2021. All the while, BLM didn’t say a word about those black lives while they were moving into their mansions in the suburbs with their gated community.

While we would expect the politicians to learn a lesson from the year that was 2020, they won’t.

As soon as the next media hype of one police incident pops up, they will be back at it but next time, they likely won’t have the public behind them.

In the mean time, the new strategy by these fools will be to blame the cops for the increase in violence. Only a sick narcissist would play that card but that is exactly what America is dealing with.