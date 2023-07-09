Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

New York City – A gunman riding a scooter killed an 87-year-old man and wounded three others in a string of random shootings that stretched across two New York City boroughs, police said Saturday.

Assistant Police Chief Joseph Kenny said that a 25 year-old man was taken into custody and a 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine and a scooter were recovered.

The New York City Police Department sent an image of the gunman from video and sent it to phones of officers, some of whom spotted the suspect about two hours after the first shooting according to news sources.

Kenny said the acts of violence were random in nature.

There were five total shootings carried out during the spree by the suspect on the scooter.

The shootings began around 11:10 a.m. when someone on a scooter shot a 21-year-old man in the shoulder in Brooklyn. He was brought to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Seventeen minutes later, a 87-year-old man was shot multiple times in the Richmond Hill area of Queens. He later died at a hospital.

Shortly afterward in Queens, witnesses reported a man on a scooter firing randomly into a group of people, although nobody was hurt.

Eight minutes later, a 44-year-old man was shot in the face. He was in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

About one minute later, a 63-year-old man was shot in the torso. He was in stable condition at a hospital.