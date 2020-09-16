WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert declared on Monday that he felt disenfranchised with the Democratic Party and was changing his affiliation to the Republican Party.

“As a lifelong public servant and member of law enforcement, I have not left the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party has left me,” Albert, 70, said, according to Trib Live.

“It was a really difficult decision and I’ve thought long and hard about it, but I feel I stand for the ideals of the Republican Party platform more than the Democrats today,” Albert said.

“I’ve been a lifelong Democrat, but a conservative Democrat at that,” he added. “I’m pro-life, a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, a lifetime member of the NRA (National Rifle Association) and, today, I feel my ideals are closer to the Republican Party than Democrats.”

Albert has spent more than 40 years in law enforcement, as a police officer, a county detective and a deputy sheriff before spending 26 years as a district judge. He was sworn in as county sheriff in 2019.

Vanderburgh County (Indiana) Sheriff Dave Wedding announced earlier this month that he had changed his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican, Law Officer reported.

When switching parties, Sheriff Wedding said it was to make a statement against what was going on nationally with civil unrest and negative attitudes toward law enforcement.