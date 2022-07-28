Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PHOENIX — An Arizona man pleaded guilty this week to illegally casting a vote in the November 2020 general election.

Roberto Garcia faces a sentence of between six months and 2.5 years behind bars after he falsely indicated on a voter registration form that he had not been convicted of a felony or that his rights had been restored, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.

Garcia was previously convicted of two felony offenses and had not had his rights restored since the second conviction in 2006 according to KTAR News.

The man is due back in Pinal County Superior Court next month, where he will be sentenced for the crime after being charged in an indictment in March.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office Election Integrity Unit investigated and is prosecuting the case.