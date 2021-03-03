Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Bandera County, Texas – A Medina County justice of the peace and three others have been arrested on 150 counts of voter fraud after an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) of Texas. The charges stem from fraudulent voting practices during the 2018 primary in Medina County.Tomas Ramirez, the peace officer, has been charged along with Leonor Garza, Eva Martinez, and Mary Balderrama by a Bandera County grand jury according to The Texan.

The charges range from engaging in organized election fraud to illegal voting to unlawfully assisting a mail ballot voter.

Attorney General Ken Paxton commented after the arrests saying, “Voter fraud is real [and] is an attack on the integrity of our elections. The left tries to gaslight Americans into believing it doesn’t exist and isn’t bad. My office will continue to lead the way in protecting our elections by rigorously investigating [and] prosecuting all voter fraud.”

The OAG has successfully prosecuted 531 counts of voter fraud since 2004 — with 97 of them from 2018 alone. There are currently 234 election fraud investigations still active.





