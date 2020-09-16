The domestic terrorists in Antifa and Black Lives Matter have accomplished one thing: the most costly riots in the history of our country, Axios reported. Amazingly, the far-left news organization still insists the civil unrest has been “mostly peaceful.”

Property Claim Services, a company that tracks insurance claims filed due to riots and the like, found that the riots that occurred between May 26 and June 8 of this year could reach $2 billion in insurance claims.

Obviously, because the left’s domestic terrorism extended well beyond June 8 and is still ongoing, the company acknowledges “this is still happening, so the losses could be significantly more,” Breitbart reported.

The editorial team at Law Officer believes the wording, “could be significantly more,” should be amended to read, “will absolutely be much more.” On June 8, the destroyers were just getting warmed up.

Most importantly, these estimates are all being compared based on 2020 dollars. Meaning, previous riots, like the 1992 Rodney King Riots in Los Angeles, cost $775 million in 1992 dollars. That adds up to $1.42 billion today, which is still lower than the $2 billion Black Lives Matter Riots estimate — which again only covers eight or nine days of rioting that has never really stopped.

If you add up the insurance cost in 2020 dollars for all six major American riots during the turbulent 1960s, the total is a little shy of $1.2 billion — which means the terrorists in Antifa and Black Lives Matter caused more mayhem and property damage in a little over a week than this country saw throughout all of the 1960s.

As a result, it’s easy to imagine property losses reaching numbers that are staggering.