The State of Georgia brought forward an indictment via grand jury of RICO (Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization) charges against 61 defendants. The criminal complaint describes an organized conspiracy that laundered money to finance the violent acts and sabotage carried out by the members and affiliates of Defend the Atlanta Forest. These violent episodes included arson, assault, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and violence and intimidation to serve a political end: the most basic definition of terrorism
Are the forest defenders Antifa? Yes!
The Georgia indictment illuminates the domestic terrorism groups of Stop Cop City and Defend the Atlanta Forest as non-environmentalist and Marxists in their agenda. The Stop Cop City activists are fronted by heavily frocked ‘clergy’ who are functionally social justice warriors. Sadly, some formerly respected seminaries are offering master’s degrees in social justice.
The true anti-fascists
In 1936, General Franco began a rebellion in Spain overthrowing the democratically elected government, that is known as the Spanish Civil War. Opposing Franco’s Nationalist (fascist) regime were the Republicans (not the US version) including communists, unions and financially supported by the Soviet Union. The anti-fascists were unsuccessful, the war ended in 1939 with Franco in power and Spain remained a resource to the Axis powers during World War Two.
The anti-fascists scored their final authentic victory in 1945 killing Mussolini and his girlfriend two years after he had been stripped of power.
Georgia uncloaks Antifa
Just over a decade later, the Anarchist brand emerged again in the background of the Occupy movement. Occupy gained traction (post Arab spring) with a new generation of Saul Alinsky style activists pouring out of institutions of higher learning. If you thought they faded away, as I did, you would be incorrect.
Why is Antifa not the spiritual successor to the 20th century movements?
In other words, if you mission truly is anti-fascism, there is plenty of work to be done.
Despite the deceptive name, everything they are aligned with and promote are, first, to undermine and destroy the concept of a heathy thriving family and second, are to support, protect and defend policies that undermine our status and security as a nation.
Pattern and Practice
Their ministry of propaganda sites, Campaign Zero and Mapping Police Violence, promote an agenda of law enforcement suppression that will ultimately cost black and brown lives that don’t deserve to die from crime in their communities.
Antifa Becoming Predictable
In Philadelphia early in the summer of 2023, the National Moms for Liberty Organization met for their annual summit and were greeted by deranged crowds fueled by Antifa.
I’ve seen both the cell phone videos from conference attendees and all local news reports posted on YouTube. They couldn’t be more different. Most of the keynote speakers at the meeting speak from the podium reference the experience of this level of hatred and profanity. Watching available news stories, there was no mention of the extreme and vulgar nature of the Antifa protester. For all practical purposes, they banned or harassed out all Uber or taxi services from the hotel conference site.
When Antifa is not committing the felony crime of arson in Seattle, WA or Portland, OR, they are organized to prevent conservative speakers from coming to events. In dozens of college campuses around the country, they have been violently active in preventing speakers from presenting their messages.
Obvious absence
How does an organization with that capacity for impulsive violence and a well-documented history for inciting riots and civil disorder stand down from such an irresistible confrontation with the very group they have been railing against nonstop for five full years? Are we supposed to believe that Antifa was home watching Bridgerton or Cobra Kia on Netflix during the mostly peaceful protest on January 6th?
My Dad’s Soviet Joke
My father told me a joke as a child that wasn’t funny at all. At the time, the Berlin Wall stood and the Soviet Union was a force being reckoned with by President Reagan.
His joke told the story of an American reporter being escorted through Moscow by a party official. At the train station the official stated “This is the busiest and most efficient train station in the world. A train arrives and leaves every thirty seconds.” After ten minutes the reporter says “ It’s been ten minutes and I haven’t seen a train arrive or leave.” The official responds, “America mistreats its black people.”
Training centers are going to be key to retention for the next generation of police officers.
I salute the City of Atlanta, the Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia Office of the Attorney General. In an unprecedented situation, these courageous leaders stood up and put the terrorists in their place. That should earn the respect of every first responder in the nation.
Generation Z officers will transition from department to department, regardless of pay and even pension status to fill personal fulfillment goals. It is not discussed frequently enough how we need to hear from these New Centurions and value their feedback to improve the profession. Thank you for making sure they have a facility to meet those goals.
Please keep all of our officers in your prayers!
