The State of Georgia brought forward an indictment via grand jury of RICO (Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization) charges against 61 defendants. The criminal complaint describes an organized conspiracy that laundered money to finance the violent acts and sabotage carried out by the members and affiliates of Defend the Atlanta Forest. These violent episodes included arson, assault, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and violence and intimidation to serve a political end: the most basic definition of terrorism

Are the forest defenders Antifa? Yes!

Antifa has demonstrated a pattern and practice of using sincere yet misguided groups as cover and camouflage. The site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is a redevelopment of land within a forest that had been used for the past century. Surveyors acknowledged that the site was not bearing any hardwood and was only covered by invasive growth. The forest defenders, a non-incorporated entity, have members who trace their roots to the Rayshard Brooks officer involved shooting in 2020. Anarchists burned down the Wendy’s fast-food restaurant. Gunmen took over the Wendy’s parking lot, in a Seattle-like autonomous zone, where Brooks died on June 12, 2020. Weeks later, 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was also shot and killed there.

The Georgia indictment illuminates the domestic terrorism groups of Stop Cop City and Defend the Atlanta Forest as non-environmentalist and Marxists in their agenda. The Stop Cop City activists are fronted by heavily frocked ‘clergy’ who are functionally social justice warriors. Sadly, some formerly respected seminaries are offering master’s degrees in social justice.

The true anti-fascists

Contemporary apologists for our current domestic terrorism group named Antifa have a lot to say about their storied history. Fascism is a one-party rule by a dictator. Fascism is truly bad, but the meaning has lost a lot of value. A century ago, the term was originated by Italian Dictator Benito Mussolini, using the Italian word ‘to bundle.’ From 1922 on, there was a Fascist party in Italy.

In 1936, General Franco began a rebellion in Spain overthrowing the democratically elected government, that is known as the Spanish Civil War. Opposing Franco’s Nationalist (fascist) regime were the Republicans (not the US version) including communists, unions and financially supported by the Soviet Union. The anti-fascists were unsuccessful, the war ended in 1939 with Franco in power and Spain remained a resource to the Axis powers during World War Two.

The anti-fascists scored their final authentic victory in 1945 killing Mussolini and his girlfriend two years after he had been stripped of power.

Georgia uncloaks Antifa

Today we have subversive communist anarchists bearing the name, who clearly have no understanding of fascism or anti-fascism. Fascism is only what the Antifa person doesn’t like. Misgendering is a terrible thing that fascists do nowadays. My very words are either violence or worse than violence. The few who speak on behalf of the Antifa Organization point to historical events in Europe in the 1920s and 1930s as their legacy that continues today. They are completely wrong. Modern Antifa is a rebrand of the Anarchist movement that rioted in 1999 during the Battle of Seattle.

Just over a decade later, the Anarchist brand emerged again in the background of the Occupy movement. Occupy gained traction (post Arab spring) with a new generation of Saul Alinsky style activists pouring out of institutions of higher learning. If you thought they faded away, as I did, you would be incorrect.

Why is Antifa not the spiritual successor to the 20th century movements?

The only virtue that Antifa can claim is that they are a continuation of the many that failed and the very few who succeeded. However, they have no standing due to their inaction on actual fascism in the Western Hemisphere. Nicolás Maduro is the dictator of Venezuela and many there would like to see their nation return to its former prosperity. Daniel Ortega runs a fascist Nicaraguan government with his vice president wife. Cuba, the jewel of the Caribbean, would benefit from a sincere effective anti-fascist movement to oust Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel y Bermúdez.

In other words, if you mission truly is anti-fascism, there is plenty of work to be done.

Despite the deceptive name, everything they are aligned with and promote are, first, to undermine and destroy the concept of a heathy thriving family and second, are to support, protect and defend policies that undermine our status and security as a nation.

Pattern and Practice

We all need to listen and pay attention better. The media would have us believe that the Black Lives Matter movement is a group with the priority of ensuring the minority black community is receiving both equal justice and equal opportunity without discrimination. They don’t share that in their public written demands. The BLM organization called for the disarming and dismantling of all law enforcement. They also declared war on the nuclear family and as trained Marxists demanded complete and universal acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community. Every riot cop will testify that when they march, Antifa is fully embedded within.

Their ministry of propaganda sites, Campaign Zero and Mapping Police Violence, promote an agenda of law enforcement suppression that will ultimately cost black and brown lives that don’t deserve to die from crime in their communities.

Antifa Becoming Predictable

In what the local New York City television news described as an anti-migrant rally, concerned New Yorkers wound up having their demonstration, completely in accord with the First Amendment ability to gather to bring items of redress to their local government, interrupted by Antifa brawlers. Brawlers and demonstrators were arrested, but the protesters were to only group protected by a constitutional right.

In Philadelphia early in the summer of 2023, the National Moms for Liberty Organization met for their annual summit and were greeted by deranged crowds fueled by Antifa.

I’ve seen both the cell phone videos from conference attendees and all local news reports posted on YouTube. They couldn’t be more different. Most of the keynote speakers at the meeting speak from the podium reference the experience of this level of hatred and profanity. Watching available news stories, there was no mention of the extreme and vulgar nature of the Antifa protester. For all practical purposes, they banned or harassed out all Uber or taxi services from the hotel conference site.

When Antifa is not committing the felony crime of arson in Seattle, WA or Portland, OR, they are organized to prevent conservative speakers from coming to events. In dozens of college campuses around the country, they have been violently active in preventing speakers from presenting their messages.

Obvious absence

Antifa is always ready for a fight. They are always ready to burn down a church or a police building. They’re always ready to physically attack a senior citizen. No matter how many times I hear that they are a decentralized movement without formal leadership, I question how the self-proclaimed anti-fascists had absolutely no presence in Washington D.C on January 6, 2021.

How does an organization with that capacity for impulsive violence and a well-documented history for inciting riots and civil disorder stand down from such an irresistible confrontation with the very group they have been railing against nonstop for five full years? Are we supposed to believe that Antifa was home watching Bridgerton or Cobra Kia on Netflix during the mostly peaceful protest on January 6th?

My Dad’s Soviet Joke

My father told me a joke as a child that wasn’t funny at all. At the time, the Berlin Wall stood and the Soviet Union was a force being reckoned with by President Reagan.

His joke told the story of an American reporter being escorted through Moscow by a party official. At the train station the official stated “This is the busiest and most efficient train station in the world. A train arrives and leaves every thirty seconds.” After ten minutes the reporter says “ It’s been ten minutes and I haven’t seen a train arrive or leave.” The official responds, “America mistreats its black people.”

Training centers are going to be key to retention for the next generation of police officers.

I salute the City of Atlanta, the Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia Office of the Attorney General. In an unprecedented situation, these courageous leaders stood up and put the terrorists in their place. That should earn the respect of every first responder in the nation.

Generation Z officers will transition from department to department, regardless of pay and even pension status to fill personal fulfillment goals. It is not discussed frequently enough how we need to hear from these New Centurions and value their feedback to improve the profession. Thank you for making sure they have a facility to meet those goals.

Please keep all of our officers in your prayers!

