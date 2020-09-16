OREGON — An Oregon woman forced a suspected arsonist to the ground at gunpoint after she found him on her property with matches, video footage (below) shows.

The woman assertively begins her interrogation of the “captured suspect” much like a police officer.

“What are you doing on my property? Did you light anything on fire?” Kat Cast demands to know as she holds a firearm, according to footage she posted on Facebook.

When the unidentified man responds that he was “just passing through,” she wants to know why he’s holding matches, the New York Post reported.

“I smoke,” he replies — to which Cast asks to see his cigarettes. The man then admits that he has none, and she holds him there until police arrive and take him to jail.

The confrontation came as intense wildfires tear through the state and other parts of the West Coast.

Update:

I read all your msgs to me, even the private ones, I can tell you that this truly did happen… Posted by Kat Cast on Saturday, September 12, 2020

“If I need to do this again to protect my family and my neighbors, I will in a heartbeat do it again, except this time I will not be as nice as I was,” Cast wrote in the Facebook post, which also featured a photo of the suspected arsonist being handcuffed by law enforcement.

She declined to comment further on the incident, according to the Post.

“I will not put my family in danger by exposing myself any more than what I have already,” Cast wrote.

It wasn’t immediately clear where in Oregon the incident occurred or what the man had been charged with.

After apparently receiving overwhelming comments on Facebook, she wrote:

I love God I love my family I love my neighbors I love the United States of America. I am nothing special, I did what anybody would have done in my situation. Thank you all for your kind words. MAY THE VICTORY COME TO US, WHILE THE GLORY GOES TO GOD