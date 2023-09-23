No Result
Suspect wanted for allegedly setting puppies on fire

Aaliiah Phillips Was Out On Bond For Arson

September 23, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio  – Toledo Police are looking for a woman who allegedly set two puppies on fire, killing them.

According to TPD, authorities are looking for Aaliiah (Anastasia) Phillips, 25, who is wanted for Animal Torture. She’s described as 5′10″ and 150lbs. Those with information on her whereabouts are eligible for a cash reward of $5,000 or more.

Court documents allege she threw two American Bulldog puppies into a fire she started in July of 2023. She was previously arrested on an arson charge in the case and pleaded not guilty. She was released on bond according to ABC13.

Toledo Police asked for the public’s help in locating her on Sept. 22.


